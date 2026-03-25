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Mom Tying Abbott Formula To Baby's NEC Takes The Stand

By Celeste Bott ( March 25, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A plaintiff claiming Abbott Laboratories' preterm baby formula contributed to her infant's development of a serious gut condition told an Illinois jury Wednesday that she wouldn't have allowed her baby to consume the formula had she known it increased the risk of the infection, saying her now-teenage daughter still struggles with medical complications as a result....

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