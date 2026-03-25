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Judge Recuses In Tesla Crash Suit After Musk Remarks

By Carolina Bolado ( March 25, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge recused himself from overseeing a lawsuit against Tesla over a fatal crash after a hot mic moment that Tesla said shows he had prejudged disputed issues in the case and was biased against the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, according to documents unsealed Wednesday....

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