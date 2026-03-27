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'Total Inaction' On Discovery Dooms Texas Dram Shop Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 27, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a Dram Shop Act suit accusing an Arlington bar of overserving alcohol to a woman who later drove drunk and got into a fatal crash, citing the plaintiffs' "total inaction" regarding discovery over a two-year period....

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