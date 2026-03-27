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Lawyer Says Contract With Rivera Was For Venezuela's Oil Co.

By Carolina Bolado ( March 27, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The $50 million consulting contract that former Florida Congressman David Rivera signed with the U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state-owned oil company was ultimately funded and controlled by the Venezuelan parent company, the attorney who drafted the document said Friday at Rivera's trial on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent....

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