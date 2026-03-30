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Expert Analysis

How A High Court Music Piracy Ruling Shrinks ISP Liability

By Megan Bannigan, Kate Saba and Anna Rennich ( March 30, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- On March 25, the U.S. Supreme Court released its much-anticipated opinion in Cox Communications Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, concerning the boundaries of contributory copyright infringement for internet service providers, or ISPs....

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