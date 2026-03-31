Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

6th Circ. Can Extend Insurance Valuation Clarity Beyond Auto

By Marc Fuller and Chris Thompson ( March 31, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- On March 18, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit heard en banc oral argument in Clippinger v. State Farm Automobile Insurance Co., one of several "total loss" auto insurance cases that have reached federal circuit courts since 2022.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies