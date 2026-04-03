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Expert Analysis

How Cos. Can Prepare For 'Made In America' Ad Scrutiny

By Margaret Krawiec, Meredith Slawe and Todd Kelly ( April 3, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- On March 13, the Trump administration took a number of steps in quick succession related to consumer protection. More specifically, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to combat fraudulent "Made in America" claims in consumer-facing advertising.[1] ...

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