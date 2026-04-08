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Expert Analysis

Fair Housing Takeaways From Colony Ridge Settlement

By Timothy Ofak and Brian Serafin ( April 8, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- In February, the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Texas entered into a settlement with Colony Ridge Developments LLC to resolve pending enforcement actions against the land developer and its affiliated lender over an alleged predatory land sales and financing scheme targeting Hispanic borrowers....

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