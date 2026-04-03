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NY Vape Sellers Can't Dodge AG Suit Over Flavored Sales

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 3, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Makers and distributors of flavored vape brands such as Puff Bar cannot escape New York's lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for the youth vaping epidemic, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the state has adequately claimed the companies misrepresented how safe vaping is....

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