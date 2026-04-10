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Expert Analysis

Calculating Damages In IEEPA Tariff Refund Litigation

By Tiago Duarte-Silva and Zawadi Lemayian ( April 10, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's February ruling in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, opening the door to more than $175 billion in government refunds, resolves one question: The tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were illegal. But it did not resolve a harder question: Who bore their economic cost?...

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