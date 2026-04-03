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Ga. Urology Network To Pay $14M To Resolve FCA Case

By Gianna Ferrarin ( April 3, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta urology network and its founder will pay $14 million to settle allegations that they billed Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary procedures, ranging from ultrasounds to endoscopic exams, according to an announcement by federal and Georgia state prosecutors....

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