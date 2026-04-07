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Cherokee Tribe Looks To Add 112 Acres To Okla. Trust Lands

By Crystal Owens ( April 7, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The United Keeotwah Band of Cherokee Indians is asking the Interior Department to take 112 acres of land into trust in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, that will allow it to expand healthcare, economic and recreational opportunities for its 14,000 members....

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