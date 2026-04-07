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BakerHostetler Adds Davis Wright Privacy Pro In LA

By Gina Kim ( April 7, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler announced Tuesday it has welcomed data privacy litigator Spencer Persson from Davis Wright Tremaine to its digital assets and data management practice group as partner, bringing in years of experience handling high-stakes privacy matters that will beef up the firm's privacy and digital risk class action and litigation team. ...

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