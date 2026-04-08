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$37M Award For Whistleblowers Nixed In Medicaid Fraud Row

By Gianna Ferrarin ( April 8, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court did away with an order awarding three whistleblowers a $37 million share of the state's settlement resolving Medicaid fraud allegations against Xerox, finding their respective cases over the alleged scheme were based on publicly available information....

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