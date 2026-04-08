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NJ Power Broker, Atty Brother Push To End Developer's Suit

By Jake Maher ( April 8, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross and his brother, Parker McCay PA shareholder Philip A. Norcross, asked a New Jersey state court this week to toss a civil racketeering suit from a real estate developer, which closely tracked a now-dismissed criminal indictment, arguing the allegations were settled in previous litigation and are time-barred....

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