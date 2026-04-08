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FCC Looks To Beef Up 'Know Your Customer' Robocall Regs

By Christopher Cole ( April 8, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission this month will consider establishing rules requiring telecom providers to "know your customer" when sending robocall traffic, while weighing national security proposals and updates to satellite spectrum sharing rules....

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