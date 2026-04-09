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Burke Williams Accused Of Botching Real Estate Fraud Case

By Emily Sawicki ( April 9, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- California Mid-Law firm Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP is facing legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty claims in state court for allegedly dropping the ball on an ailing client's fraud and identity theft case by not providing adequate counsel at a damages trial and not communicating with his representatives....

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