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Former NY Prosecutor Expands Harassment Suit Against DA

By Emily Sawicki ( April 10, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A former prosecutor in Syracuse, New York, has added libel claims to a sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation suit she brought last year in New York state court against the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office and her supervisor....

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