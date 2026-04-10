Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Scholar Gets Time Served For Smuggling E. Coli DNA

By Gina Kim ( April 10, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Chinese postdoctoral research associate at Indiana University was sentenced to time served on Wednesday by an Indiana federal judge, spending more than four months in custody on smuggling charges for shipping an E. coli sample from China into the U.S. and lying about it when questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®