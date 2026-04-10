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First Phase Of Tariff Refund System To Launch April 20

By Anna Scott Farrell ( April 10, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The first phase of an electronic system allowing U.S. importers to claim refunds for tariffs paid under the global regime struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court will launch April 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday....

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