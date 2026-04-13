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Atlantic City Says Lifeguards Aren't Whistleblowers

By George Woolston ( April 13, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Atlantic City Beach Patrol has urged a state court to toss a whistleblower suit from two lifeguards alleging they endured retaliation for speaking up about decrepit conditions, arguing that they failed to allege they performed any whistleblowing activity....

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