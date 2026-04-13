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Jury Chosen In Small Biz Suit Against 3M For Texas Explosion

By José Luis Martínez ( April 13, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury was impaneled Monday for the third bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation in a 2020 Houston disaster where an industrial explosion killed three people, setting the stage for opening statements over whether 3M Co. should be liable for damage....

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