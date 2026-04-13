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GAO Says Agencies Should Reflect On AI Procurements

By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 13, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- While federal agencies more than doubled their use of artificial intelligence between 2023 and 2024, they are not systematically collecting lessons learned from their AI acquisitions, despite White House guidance, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a Monday report....

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