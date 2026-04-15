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3M's Disputed Role In Factory Explosion Heard By Texas Jury

By José Luis Martínez ( April 14, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Businesses affected by a 2020 industrial explosion told a Houston jury Tuesday that 3M's gas detection servicing work failed to ensure alarms were operative prior to the fatal disaster, as opposed to claims by the company that fault falls on the facility's "culture of carelessness."...

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