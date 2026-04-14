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Pullman & Comley Accused Of Acting As Town's Tax Office

By Aaron Keller ( April 14, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut taxpayer has filed a proposed class action against Pullman & Comley LLC, one of its attorneys, the town of Woodstock and its official tax collector, accusing the town of illegally delegating authority and the firm of overstepping while working as an arm of the tax office....

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