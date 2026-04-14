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State AGs, Albertsons Chain Reach $773M Opioid Deal

By Emily Field ( April 14, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Albertsons Cos. Inc. and the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Illinois and Oregon on Tuesday said that the pharmacy and grocery chain had agreed to a $773 million settlement in principle to end claims brought by states, local governments and Native American tribes over its role in the opioid crisis....

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