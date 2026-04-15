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Hold Dish To Buildout Plans, Mich. Local Gov'ts Urge FCC

By Christopher Cole ( April 15, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A coalition of local government leaders in Michigan has asked the Federal Communications Commission to insist that Dish fulfill its wireless buildout obligations before its parent company EchoStar completes spectrum sales to AT&T and SpaceX....

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