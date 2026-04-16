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7th Circ. Wary Of Burford Entities' Late Opt-Out Of $32M Deal

By Celeste Bott ( April 16, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of two Burford Capital entities' argument that a lower court wrongly denied their day-late request to opt out of a $32 million price-fixing settlement between Cargill Inc. and a class of direct turkey purchasers, with one judge probing how hard a court needs to work "to save a sophisticated party from its own mistakes."...

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