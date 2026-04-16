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Nvidia Fights Uphill For Big Trim Of Authors' AI Copyright Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 16, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that he won't grant Nvidia Corp.'s request to permanently toss the bulk of a proposed class action by authors who say the artificial intelligence giant unlawfully copied their copyrighted material to develop its LLMs, but will pare some claims with leave to amend....

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