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Power Broker, Atty Brother Rip Developer's 'Pleading Gambit'

By George Woolston ( April 17, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- South Jersey power broker George Norcross and his attorney brother pushed back at a developer's bid to drop a civil racketeering claim against them after an appeals court backed the dismissal of a related criminal case, telling a state court that the proposed amendments to his complaint are futile....

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