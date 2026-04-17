Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Rep Didn't Fund Venezuelan Opposition, Accountant Says

By David Minsky ( April 17, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A forensic accountant testified in Florida federal court on Friday that his investigation into the finances of politician David Rivera found that no funds were given to Venezuelan opposition officials, telling jurors how he followed the money trail of the one-time congressman accused of secretly lobbying for a foreign government....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies