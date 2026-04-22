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Expert Analysis

Written Consent Ruling May Signal Change For Telemarketing

By Alexandra Krasovec, Christine Reilly and Patrice Ruane ( April 22, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Upending established case law and signaling a potential sea change for telemarketing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently ruled in Bradford v. Sovereign Pest Control of TX Inc. that only prior express consent — not prior express written consent — is required to make automated telemarketing calls under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act....

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