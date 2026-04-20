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Beasley Allen Pro Hac Vice Revoked In Philly J&J Talc Cases

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 20, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court has booted Beasley Allen Law Firm attorneys from representing consumers in nine cases that link Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder to ovarian cancer, saying their pro hac vice admission was inappropriate given the firm's dealings with an attorney who previously represented the company....

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