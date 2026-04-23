Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

GHG Endangerment Finding Repeal Brings New Legal Risks

By Tanya Nesbitt ( April 23, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 12, the Trump administration finalized what it described as the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history — rescinding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2009 determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, and the vehicle emissions standards that flowed from it....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies