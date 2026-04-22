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Developer Says Power Broker, Atty Brother Seek Rushed Ruling

By George Woolston ( April 22, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based developer has told a New Jersey state court that South Jersey power broker George Norcross and his attorney brother's opposition to his bid to amend his suit is really an effort to get an untimely ruling....

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