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Oklahoma Sports Betting Bill Wins Thunder, Tribal Backing

By Crystal Owens ( April 22, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Two Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma have amended a version of a bill to legalize sports betting in the state with the backing of the Oklahoma City Thunder that will allow wagers to be placed through platforms operated in partnership with the state's tribal nations....

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