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Feds Urge 9th Circ. To Lift Block On Calif. Border Patrol Sweeps

By Dorothy Atkins ( April 22, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The government urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to lift an injunction barring Border Patrol from warrantless arrests and detentive stops without probable cause and reasonable suspicion, arguing that the plaintiffs lack standing, because they have "no good basis to believe they themselves will be subject to future unlawful stops."...

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