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'Serious Misconduct' At Live Nation, Ex-VP Says In $35M Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 23, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Live Nation has been sued in California state court for $35 million by a former vice president claiming it fired him for blowing the whistle on company-wide corporate misconduct, including project revenues that were inflated to score business deals and venue development projects, as well as hiding "junk fees" for tickets....

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