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T-Mobile Tie-Up, Boots IPO Among Week's Top Deal Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( April 23, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Telekom AG could merge with its American arm T-Mobile to create a global phone giant, digital bank Revolut envisions a $200 billion valuation for its potential initial public offering in 2028, and the owners of U.K. pharmacy chain Boots consider a public offering of their own. ...

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