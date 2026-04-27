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NY County Pushes To Deny Ex-Prosecutor's Claim Notice

By Rose Krebs ( April 24, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Onondaga County, New York, District Attorney's Office is urging a state court to reject a bid by a former prosecutor to file a late claim notice in her sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation suit, arguing the office would be "significantly prejudiced" if the action is allowed....

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