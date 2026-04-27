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Star Sprinter Says Puma Shoes Caused Career-Ending Injuries

By Julie Manganis ( April 27, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Two-time world champion sprinter Abby Steiner, who in 2022 signed an endorsement deal with Puma, has blamed the brand's shoes for injuries that ended her career and brought a $1.2 million product liability lawsuit in Massachusetts state court....

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