State Of Insurance: Q1 Notes From Illinois
By Matthew Fortin ( April 30, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The first quarter of 2026 was highlighted by the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling regarding the applicability of the standard-form pollution exclusion in commercial general liability policies to permitted emissions of traditional environmental pollutants....
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