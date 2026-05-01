Mosaic's Radioactive Road Case Not Moot, Enviro Group Says
By Carolina Bolado ( April 30, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that there are still remedies to pursue if the appeals court revives its challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of a road that contains radioactive phosphogypsum that has already been completed....
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