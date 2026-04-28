Contractor Can't Evade FCA Deal Due To Financial Troubles

By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 27, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Participants of an alleged scheme to defraud a veterans' contracting program must abide by a 2024 settlement reached on the eve of trial, a D.C. federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting an IT firm's claims that the deal has become "commercially impracticable."...
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