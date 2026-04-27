Meta, Food Banks Beat Pixel Privacy Suit For Now

By Joyce Hanson ( April 27, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge delivered on her earlier indication at a hearing that she would dismiss a proposed privacy class action against Meta Platforms Inc. and several food banks, saying visitors to food assistance websites failed to show their privacy rights were violated....
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