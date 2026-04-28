CDK Wants Monopoly Claims Cut From Software Rival's Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( April 27, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Auto dealership management software giant CDK Global LLC told a California federal court Friday that it's not giant enough to be accused of monopolization, as it seeks to scrap the leading claims from rival Tekion Corp.'s lawsuit alleging CDK effectively locked dealers into its system....
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