NTIA Chief Says No Way To 'Contract Out' Of BEAD Rules
By Christopher Cole ( April 27, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The federal official in charge of a multibillion-dollar broadband deployment program on Monday reinforced the U.S. Commerce Department's stance that providers receiving grants will not be given leeway on network performance or other contract obligations....
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