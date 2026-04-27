Texas Rep. Says Rivera Wanted Political Change In Venezuela

By Carolina Bolado ( April 27, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told jurors in Florida federal court on Monday that his meetings with Venezuelan officials set up by former Florida Congressman David Rivera were part of a larger attempt to negotiate an exit for then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and usher in free and fair elections for the country....
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