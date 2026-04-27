Did Hedge Fund 'Greed' Hurt Vaxart Investors? Jury To Decide

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 27, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Armistice Capital and two of its executives used misleading press releases to pump and dump $250 million in Vaxart stock during the pandemic through misleading press releases in an act of pandemic-era "greed," investors' counsel told a California federal jury during closing arguments Monday, while the hedge fund defendants' lawyer countered Vaxart's announcements were "true and accurate."...
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