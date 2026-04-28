Over 11 Million Imports Entered For Tariff Refunds, CBP Says

By Dylan Moroses ( April 28, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Importers have successfully submitted more than 11.2 million entries to Customs and Border Protection's tariff refund system, and more than 1.7 million imports have been validated and are ready for refunds, a CBP official told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.